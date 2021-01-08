Officers investigating a sexual assault in the Blackfield area have arrested a man in connection with the incident

At some time between 11.20am and 11.50am on Saturday 2 January, a woman was attacked while out walking in woodland off of Row Dow, between Roughdown Lane and Kings Copse Road.

A 30-year-old man from Blackfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

He remains in custody at this time.

Previous Article; Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Blackfield yesterday, Saturday, January 2.

The 31-year-old had sat down on a fallen tree trunk while out walking in woodland off Row Down, between Roughdown Lane and Kings Copse Road sometime between 11.20am and 11.50am. She had planned to eat her lunch she had just bought.

A few minutes later a man came and sat next to her and made an indecent suggestion. She told him to go away and he then attacked her.

The victim managed to fight him off and the manmade off. She called the police and stopped some people nearby for some help. It is believed that there were a lot of dog walkers and other people walking in the area at that time.

The attacker is described as white aged in his later 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’8” – 5’9” tall, medium build, pale skin, wearing a dark coloured beanie style hat, dark top, blue jeans, trainers and a dark coloured fabric mask. Following the attack, he may have an injury to his eye and scratches to his face.