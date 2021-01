The M4 westbound has been closed between junctions Junction 3 and Junction 4. An HGV has lost its load onto the carriageway containing a significant amount of seafood and this will take a while to clear up.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of the incident along with recovery and clean up contractors.

Lane Closures are in place and both lanes 2 and 3 are closed.

Highways England advise that the closure could be in place for some time.