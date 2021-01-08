The Mayor of London declared a ‘major incident’ due to the rapid spread of coronavirus across the capital and the increase of COVID-19 cases in hospitals, which has left the NHS and other vital public services at risk of being overwhelmed

It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in London has exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, putting immense pressure on an already stretched NHS and other public services. The 7,034 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 represents a 35% increase compared to the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

Like all of you, everyone is disappointed that we are in another national lockdown. We know we have a lot to be optimistic about, with our new rapid testing site at the Civic Offices opening from Monday (11 January), as well as the two new vaccines being rolled out across the country.

But we do have to focus on stopping the spread and protecting our hardworking NHS. The new lockdown rules ask us to stay at home and this is the key thing we must do to keep Bexley safe.

If you do have to go out please remember to wear your mask, remember the social distance guidance in shops or on the pavements and remember to wash your hands frequently.

It’s easy to be in a shop and stand too close to the person in front of us – or lean over for a pint of milk – but unfortunately, it is also too easy to pass on this dreadful illness that has blighted so many.