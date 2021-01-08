Fire crews call to Charing cross hospital blaze

A number of firefighters from the London Fire Brigade have be been called to Charing cross hospital in West London on the Friday evening after a blaze broke out.

Fire crews were called to Cliff house on the Charing cross hospital estate after a fire broke out on the fourth floor just after 9.30pmon Friday evening.

Hospital operations were unaffected by the incident as It’s understood that the block is staff accommodation cause of the blade is under investigation.

It is unnclear if those living in the residential block were evacuated