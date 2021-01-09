This is a Convicted unlicensed dog breeder Nicola Palmer from #Kesgrave, #Ipswich.

Palmer was initially accused of dog theft after breaching the terms of her adoption agreement with Phoenix Rehoming by breeding the dogs she had adopted from them.

Palmer, who used to work for Phoenix, claimed the pregnancy was accidental but then ignored the rescue’s pleas to rehome the puppies to vetted homes, instead of selling them on the internet as “Italian whippet crosses” for £300 each.

Phoenix took Palmer to court with support from charity Animal Protection Services where she was this week convicted of breeding dogs without a licence. She was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay just £251 towards costs.