This is a Convicted unlicensed dog breeder Nicola Palmer from #Kesgrave, #Ipswich.
Palmer was initially accused of dog theft after breaching the terms of her adoption agreement with Phoenix Rehoming by breeding the dogs she had adopted from them.
Palmer, who used to work for Phoenix, claimed the pregnancy was accidental but then ignored the rescue’s pleas to rehome the puppies to vetted homes, instead of selling them on the internet as “Italian whippet crosses” for £300 each.
Phoenix took Palmer to court with support from charity Animal Protection Services where she was this week convicted of breeding dogs without a licence. She was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay just £251 towards costs.
Palmer was initially accused of dog theft after breaching the terms of her adoption agreement with Phoenix Rehoming by breeding the dogs she had adopted from them
January 9, 2021
1 Min Read
This is a Convicted unlicensed dog breeder Nicola Palmer from #Kesgrave, #Ipswich.
You may also like
CRIME • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Folkstone drug dealer to appear in court
April 3, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT • MAIDSTONE • OTHAM
Snow joke after Kent gets a dusting of Snow overnight
December 5, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
So much for the COVID lock down as vehicle lands in water
April 18, 2020
BREAKING • HOVE • SUSSEX • WORTHING
A man has been charged after a stolen car was pursued by police from Worthing to Hove
September 8, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Customer must of thought Police were crackers
April 10, 2016
KENT • MISSING
Appeals for help and information on missing Cindy
May 19, 2018
BREAKING • CHATHAM
Woman arrested on suspicion attempted murder
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Scammer attempt to scam Isle of Wight business owner
March 25, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
A Woman has died after being found on the carriageway on the M27
December 15, 2015
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire Crews Put on Full Alert After Distress call from Plane
August 5, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Seven charged with fatal shooting of Leon Maxwell
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Met Police service to grow to more than 32,000 officers by the summer
January 22, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Asda help to keep Isle of Wight Bees buzzing
July 19, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Trio rob two boys in Southampton
July 21, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Man left with Serious Eye injury following attack in Reading
October 12, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Lightning sparks roof fire in Tunbridge Wells
May 1, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man sentenced for multiple sex offences
July 27, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Scammers or Scum Selling Cancer Leaflets …?
February 22, 2017
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Four rescued from severe house fire in West Midlands
July 12, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Youth bundled into boot of a vehicle in Portsmouth
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Two arrested as murder investigation launched in Rochester
November 21, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Man dies after being struck by a lorry in Kent
April 25, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Trio jailed for life for the murder of Joseph Williams-Torres
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man arrested after Ramming Police car in North London
July 29, 2018
BIRMINGHAM • LATEST NEWS • WEST MIDLANDS
Do you know any of these five people?
November 17, 2020
BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON
Police charge two over Elephant and Castle Underground Murder
October 25, 2019
BREAKING • HOUNSLOW • LONDON
Fatal early morning collision in Hounslow
May 23, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Explosion in Bin Closes off Southsea Common in Portsmouth
October 19, 2017
BREAKING • CROYDON
Man shashed across the face in Thornton Heath
April 20, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Busy Ryde route to be improved in night-time scheme
April 29, 2016
ANDOVER • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Graffiti Tagger causes more the £10k of damage in Andover
January 7, 2020
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • SLOUGH
Police called to 20 males with weapons involved in an altercation in Slough
November 16, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Chatham rapist sentenced to eight years
October 11, 2019
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Two arsonists sought by Kent Police after Canterbury Blaze
April 14, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • MISSING • PLUMSTEAD
Lee from Plumstead has now been missing for three days
August 31, 2020