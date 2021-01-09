Police in Doncaster are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Bella the dog, who was reported stolen on Christmas Day

Bella was reportedly taken from the Auckland Road area of Mexborough and is believed to have been last seen at around 3pm on Christmas Day with a man who is described as being white, in his 20s, with brown hair, of thin build, and around 5ft 8ins tall.

Bella is an XL Bully (American bulldog) who is nearly two-years-old. When she was taken, she was wearing the brown harness seen in the photograph, with a gold plate on the front.

Did you see Bella being walked on Christmas Day in the afternoon? Have you seen a dog like Bella since, or been offered a dog like Bella for sale?

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 582 of 25 December 2020. You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.