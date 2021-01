Olive here has been a little monkey this afternoon and eaten a whole box of Quality Street chocolates.

Chocolate is actually very toxic to pets and thanks to the quick response of her owner we were able to make her sick and empty her stomach content before she digested them. They’ve almost come back up still wrapped!

Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine which dogs and cats are unable to process properly. Theobromine acts as a stimulant leading to clinical signs of:

❌ vomiting and diarrhoea

❌ increased thirst/urination

❌ hyperexcitability/agitation

❌ rapid heart rate

❌ seizures

The darker the chocolate the higher the theobromine content therefore the more toxic it is.

🍫Keep those chocolates out of your pets reach!🍫