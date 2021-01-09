Chocolate is actually very toxic to pets and thanks to the quick response of her owner we were able to make her￼￼ sick and empty her stomach content before she digested them. They’ve almost come back up still wrapped!
Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine which dogs and cats are unable to process properly. Theobromine acts as a stimulant leading to clinical signs of:
❌ vomiting and diarrhoea
❌ increased thirst/urination
❌ hyperexcitability/agitation
❌ rapid heart rate
❌ seizures
The darker the chocolate the higher the theobromine content therefore the more toxic it is.
🍫Keep those chocolates out of your pets reach!🍫
Olive here has been a little monkey this afternoon and eaten a whole box of Quality Street chocolates.
January 9, 2021
1 Min Read
