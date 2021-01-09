Police have charged a boy aged 17 with the murder of a woman whose body was found at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, on Thursday evening

A boy aged 17 has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, on Thursday evening 7 January 2021.

The boy, who cannot be publicly named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday evening 8 January on the authority of the CPS, and is to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 9 January.

Although formal identification has yet to take place we can confirm that the deceased is believed to be Susan Addis, 69, of that address. She was found dead with stab injuries although the cause of death awaits confirmation at a postmortem to be held on Monday 11 January.

Her family have issued a statement in which they say; “At this very sad and distressing time, the family kindly asks that all media respect their privacy. The family are currently in a state of shock”. They will not be making any other statement at this time.

The boy and the deceased are known to each other.

Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the crime and there continues to be no risk to the local community.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, working with local officers.