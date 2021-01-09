You’re probably juggling a million things at the moment – working from home, homeschooling, battling for an online food delivery shop…the list goes on

Many children will be spending more time online – let’s face it, there’s not much else to do! But without wishing to add to your juggling act, please make sure your diligence towards their online safety doesn’t slip.

Grooming is when someone builds a relationship with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit & abuse them. It can happen online via social media, texts & messaging apps, email or chats in forums, games and apps.

These sites can be useful for parents for further advice:

https://www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children…/online-safety/

https://www.saferinternet.org.uk/advic…/parents-and-carers

https://www.childnet.com/parents-and-carers

But as a start, follow these tips.