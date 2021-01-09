Many children will be spending more time online – let’s face it, there’s not much else to do! But without wishing to add to your juggling act, please make sure your diligence towards their online safety doesn’t slip.
Grooming is when someone builds a relationship with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit & abuse them. It can happen online via social media, texts & messaging apps, email or chats in forums, games and apps.
These sites can be useful for parents for further advice:
https://www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children…/online-safety/
https://www.saferinternet.org.uk/advic…/parents-and-carers
https://www.childnet.com/parents-and-carers
But as a start, follow these tips.
You’re probably juggling a million things at the moment – working from home, homeschooling, battling for an online food delivery shop…the list goes on
January 9, 2021
1 Min Read
Many children will be spending more time online – let’s face it, there’s not much else to do! But without wishing to add to your juggling act, please make sure your diligence towards their online safety doesn’t slip.
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police Name Rider Killed in fatal Eastern Road Crash in Portsmouth
October 28, 2016
BREAKING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE
Swindon man Mohammed Shajeed Ali jailed for hit and run
October 26, 2020
BREAKING • DEAL • DORSET • KENT
Man remanded over 20 year old murder
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Maidstone Burglar bailed to face court
October 13, 2020
BREAKING • CRAWLEY • SUSSEX • WEST SUSSEX
Rider left with life changing injuries following collision on the A23
August 25, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fatal collision involving single vehicle on the A3 near Petersfield
September 16, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after double London Shooting
June 3, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Armed Shakedown on the Isle of Sheppey
March 13, 2020
BREAKING • CROYDON
Serial Rapist from Croydon jailed for 23 years
February 3, 2020
BREAKING
Sick Attack On 3 Year Old Girl in Barnsley
April 20, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHWARK
Man Dies in fall from height in Southwark
May 10, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire crews called to tackle blaze in Acton
July 16, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Tottenham
September 3, 2018
BREAKING
Woman dies after falling into the sea in Christchurch
February 12, 2016
LATEST NEWS
Businesses are being urged to get ready
February 28, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Major drainage scheme underway in Porchfield
May 25, 2016
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Three year old Boy badly burned in Acid attack
July 22, 2018
BREAKING • HERNE BAY • KENT
Fire crews called to Wildlife Park ablaze
September 14, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Computer hacker who Ddos attack company is jailed
January 23, 2020
BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Cyclist dies following collision near Folkestone
June 12, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
There is stupid and there is totally stupid
November 28, 2019
KENT • LATEST NEWS • RAMSGATE
Two Ramsgate men to appear in court for Thanet burglar
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Fights for Life After Vicious Attack in Fratton
October 14, 2016
BREAKING • BRIXTON
Three arrested after stabbing in Brixton
April 30, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks distraction thieves jailed
July 13, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • TILBURY
£15 million of cocaine seized by Border Force at London Gateway
July 21, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Six arrests made after fatal stabbing in Camberwell
October 19, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police release update on West Ealing Murder invesigation
November 24, 2019
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • HENLEY
An elderly man robbed of Rolex watch in Henley
October 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Missing Linda Chambers from Leicestershire may be in Kent
December 10, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Man stabbed in arm at The Level, Brighton
August 7, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Rider killed in fatal A30 Collison
February 25, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Man left with life changing injuries
March 12, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Missing Maple cross teenager Ruby Antoine may be in Portsmouth
February 22, 2018
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Second Man Charged over Jason Williams Death
March 27, 2018
BILLINGHAM • BREAKING
Man Sentenced to Over Five Years in Prison for Burglaries
August 28, 2020
ADISHAM • BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Air ambulance called after Pensioner is attacked with a chair
August 8, 2020
BREAKING
Blaze rips through block of flats in Redhill
November 27, 2019
BREAKING • CHICHESTER • SUSSEX
Armed Officers throw Chichester into Police lockdown
April 24, 2020
LATEST NEWS
Labour activist charged in police antisemitism investigation
February 26, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Four Jailed after Armed Raid on Gravesend Property
August 23, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police investigate Cowes assault
March 22, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • MISSING
Missing Cambridge man seen in Brighton
June 27, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
Needles Evacuated after Explosive Ordnance found by Visitor
February 17, 2016
The owners of a gym in Hackney have been issued with a fixed penalty noticed after breaching Covid-19 regulations
Police have charged a boy aged 17 with the murder of a woman whose body was found at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, on Thursday evening