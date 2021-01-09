A man who fatally stabbed his own mother has been sentenced

Jamal Sealy, 31 of Lewisham Way, SE14 pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey on Friday, 8 January.
He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act.
At approximately 9pm on 10 June, 2020, Sealy entered Walworth Police Station and told officers that he had stabbed his mother.
He was arrested and police attended his address where they found 58-year-old Dawn Bennett with injuries.
She was taken to a south London hospital where she died on 16 June – the day of her 59th birthday.
Medical experts found that Sealy was suffering from paranoid beliefs. He pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.
