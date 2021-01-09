The victim was attacked at an address in Pendle Drive, #basildon in Essex, on 23 August.
Ami-brie Dornan, 37, of Pendle Drive, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Basildon Crown Court. She was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.
A woman has been jailed after stabbing a man five times
January 9, 2021
1 Min Read
