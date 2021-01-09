Sixteen year old boy charged with attempted murder after 46-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Oxted on New Year’s Eve

Officers investigating after a 46-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Oxted on New Year’s Eve have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, handed himself into police on Thursday afternoon and was charged in the early hours of this morning (9 January). He appeared at Guildford magistrates court earlier today and was released on conditional court bail.

Last Friday (31 December 2020) officers were called to Station Road West, close to Oxted train station, at around 5:50pm; following a serious assault. In total ten arrests have been made in connection with the incident (eight boys aged 14 to 17 and two girls both aged 14). One of the boys has been released with no further action being taken, the remaining eight suspects have all been released on police bail.

The victim received first aid from police firearms officers, and paramedics, and was then taken to hospital. Thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital following surgery and is making a good recovery at home, although he is still extremely shaken following his ordeal.

Detective Inspector Jackie Brock stressed:

“This is still a live case and we continue to investigate all the individuals we have arrested. I must, however, thank all the officers for their tireless work in the past week, and I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim and witnesses in coming forward and supporting the investigation. Finally, I understand how unnerving this incident was for local residents, and I thank them for their continued support and confidence in us.”

