Appeal for public’s help to locate wanted domestic abuse offenders

As part of a month-long domestic abuse campaign to lock up the county’s most prolific domestic abuse offenders, today Northamptonshire Police are releasing names and photos of five of the county’s most wanted offenders.

Arrests are sought for these men in relation to domestic abuse offences. They should not be approached. Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the reference numbers below.

TOP ROW, left to right

Perry O’Boyle, aged 29 – Last known addresses were in Burton Latimer and Wellingborough. 20000570442.

Otis Wallace, aged 24 – Last known address was in Northampton. 20000294135.

BOTTOM ROW, left to right

Mark Beasley, aged 34 – Last known address was in Northampton. 20000493011.

Jamie Collins, aged 29 – Known to frequent Wellingborough and Brackley. 20000572731.

Stuart Doyle, aged 37 – Known to frequent Brixworth, South Northamptonshire and Cosgrove, Milton Keynes. 20000270139.