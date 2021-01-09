She may have travelled to #Edinburgh. Tia is 5ft6” and last seen wearing black leans, lilac top, black fur jacket and green/purple trainers. Please, call 101 quote 21MIS000733 with information if you see her.
Can you help find Tia Fairman, 17, missing from #Tooting #Wandsworth?
January 9, 2021
1 Min Read
