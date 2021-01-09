On the day that a further 1035 COVID deaths have reported, you need to be a special kind of selfish to get involved in an anti-lockdown protest

Police officers clashed with some of the maskless protesters who arrived in Clapham Common, some shouting “take your freedom back” as a further death toll of 1,035 COVIDI deaths were released
Six police vans TSG vans were deployed to the scene while officers moved the crowd of about 40 people away from the area.
Gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exemption to the rules, the Met Police said.
A large police presence remains around Clapham Common station, but almost all protesters had left the area as of 2pm
It comes as a “major incident” was declared as the spread of Covid-19 threatens to “overwhelm” London hospitals.
City Hall said Covid-19 cases in the capital had exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, while there were 35% more people in hospital with the virus than in the peak of the pandemic in April.
You need to be a special kind of selfish to get involved in an anti-lockdown protest