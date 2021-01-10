A fire engine was damaged after it, and the following ambulance, both skidded on black ice and left the road near Langport, Somerset

They were on the way to a similar incident involving a separate private vehicle. The fire engine became stuck by the side of the road. No one was harmed in the incident and officers were sent to the scene to provide welfare support.
Several other fire appliances had been sent to deal with the original incident and the people involved were also safe and well.
This highlights the dangers of black ice, even for well trained and experienced drivers. With freezing conditions expected to continue into the weekend, we advise people to take extra care on the roads and only travel if absolutely essential.