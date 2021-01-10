A vile and perverted man accused of a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, has been jailed for nine years

On the afternoon of Monday 31 August 2020, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually assaulted in an area of woodland by a man she did not know.

Following a thorough investigation involving police officers from across the Isle of Wight and Hampshire, 62-year-old Graham Medway from Freshwater was charged with rape of a child under the age of 13.

Appearing at the same court yesterday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison and a further five-year extension to his license period.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Davies, who led the investigation, said: “I am so pleased that we have been able to secure justice for the young girl and her family in this case.

“I want to formally thank them for their brave support as well as the public for their overwhelming response to our appeals. Both have been pivotal in achieving a successful conviction.

“It is also important to recognise the efforts of staff across the Constabulary who worked around the clock away from their families to ensure we were able to get this dangerous man off our streets”.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, District Commander for the Isle of Wight, said: “The officers involved in this awful case worked tirelessly to bring the investigation to the point we have reached today.

“Stranger assaults of this nature against children are extremely rare, and I hope the community feels reassured that when we receive these sorts of allegations, we will take them seriously and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“We work very hard on the Isle of Wight to tackle sexual offences in partnership with organisations that support survivors. We want you to have the confidence to come forward and talk to us if something has happened to you, or somebody you know.”

If you have any concerns following the coverage of this case, or have any information regarding child sexual abuse, please contact us on 101 where you can speak with someone in confidence.