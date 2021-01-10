A man has been sentenced for multiple incidents of assault which occurred in Aylesbury

Dean Callum, aged 56, of Weedon Road, Aylesbury was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with one year on extended licence in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

At a previous hearing on 9 November 2020 Callum was found guilty by unanimous verdict of three counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and one count of sending by a public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message/matter.

He was also issued with an unlimited restraining order.

The offences took place between 2012 and 2018 during which Callum assaulted the victim numerous times. As a result, the victim sustained many injuries including extensive bruising across her body.

Callum was arrested on 15 December 2018 and charged on 5 October 2019.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bushra Sheikh, based at Aylesbury police station said: “Callum is a dangerous offender and I am pleased that he has received a significant sentence reflecting this and the seriousness of the offences he committed.

“I would also like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward and her support throughout this investigation.