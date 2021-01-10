A man who bit part of another man’s ear off in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for three years

Andrew James Sword, aged 33, from Naworth near Brampton, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.

Sword, formerly of Carlisle, was found guilty by a jury of unlawful wounding following an incident at the Havana bar on Botchergate.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 31 January 2019, when Sword punched a man to the ground before biting part of the victim’s ear off.

Detective Constable Dawn Grant, North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, said:

“This was an unprovoked and violent ordeal which left the victim with serious injuries.

“I am pleased that Sword has been brought to justice for his actions and will now have time to consider the full consequences.

“I would like to thank the victim for his cooperation in assisting our enquires into a traumatic ordeal for him. I hope today’s sentencing can provide some form of closure.”