An intruder who stabbed a man in his Weymouth home has been jailed for nine years

Thomas Lee John Harmer, aged 24 and of no fixed abode, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday 8 January 2021 after admitting offences of wounding with intent, burglary, possessing a bladed article, making off without payment and breaching a restraining order.

As well as being sentenced to nine years in prison, Harmer was also made the subject of an extended licence period of a further five years.

His co-defendant, Bethany Louise Timson, aged 21 and of Kirtleton Avenue, Weymouth, was sentenced on Monday 29 June 2020 after pleading guilty to offence of affray and was given an 18-month community order.

At around 7am on Sunday 8 December 2019 Harmer went to his father’s address in Weymouth, which he was prohibited from going to by a restraining order, and used a ladder to enter through an upstairs window.

When inside his father confronted him and asked him to leave, which Harmer did but his dad then found £15 had been taken from his wallet and his car and house keys were missing.

Harmer drove his father’s car to the petrol station at Morrisons in Bridport and put £25 of fuel in the car before leaving without paying.

Timson was a passenger in the car and they then went to the Chickerell area together. At around 12.30pm they were seen by members of the public struggling to start the car and one man came out of his home to try and assist.

The man returned home and at around 5pm his wife was in the living room when Harmer entered and demanded she hand over their car keys.

Her husband entered the room and told Harmer to leave, the defendant responded by punching the man to the face, knocking him to the floor and continuing to assault him whilst demanding the car keys.

The victim managed to get to his feet but then noticed Harmer had a small red knife, which he had picked up from the kitchen, in his hand. He stabbed the man to the upper left side of his torso.

The victim’s wife went to raise the alarm with her neighbour, banging on their door, and as they opened it they saw Harmer standing behind her with the knife raised.

The neighbour, David Foster who has now been awarded a commendation by the court, stepped out to restrain Harmer and managed to get him to drop the knife, but was head-butted and punched by the defendant.

Timson was also still at the scene she picked up the knife and shouted at the man to let Harmer go. She began punching and slapping him and put her arm around his neck.

He let Harmer go and the defendant and Timson left the scene. Officers arrived minutes later and located Timson nearby.

Harmer was arrested later that evening at an address in Chickerell.

Detective Constable Mark Walsh, of Weymouth CID, said: “Thomas Harmer launched a violent attack on a man in his own home and stabbed him with a knife. It is extremely fortunate that the victim did not suffer more serious injuries as a result.

“Harmer also committed a number of other offences on Sunday 8 December 2019 and I am pleased that through a rapid response by officers we were able to quickly identify and locate the defendant so he could face justice for his actions.”