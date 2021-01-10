A man has been locked up for seven years after forensics specialists found his DNA on a gun recovered by police after a street disturbance

Nottinghamshire Police received a report that occupants of a Volkswagen Golf got out of their vehicle, after stopping in stationary traffic in Kirkby Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and attacked another car with hammers and bats before it was driven off.

The occupants then got back into the Golf and drove away, following the incident at around 7.20pm on 25 January 2020.

Following enquiries police soon located the Golf in Hucknall and armed officers followed before stopping it in Bestwood Road.

The driver, 38-year-old Dannie Robinson (pictured), rear passenger Gareth Martin, 32, and a third occupant were arrested in connection with the earlier affray incident and possession of offensive weapons which were found inside the car.

While officers were dealing with the incident a member of the public told police they had found a gun on a nearby pavement. The weapon was swiftly secured and seized.

The gun (pictured) was found to contain two live bullets and officers subsequently arrested the three suspects on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Forensic tests on the gun resulted in DNA matches for Robinson.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (6 January 2021) Robinson, formerly of Lilac Road, Hucknall, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and to affray.

Martin, of Larch Gardens, Bulwell, was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to affray. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take all incidents involving firearms and violence extremely seriously and thoroughly investigate reports.

“The force treats weapon offences with the utmost seriousness and we use a number of tactics to prevent weapon-enabled crime including carrying out warrants and reacting to intelligence.

“However in this case it was an eagle-eyed member of the public who helped us to recover the gun and we want to thank them for their support which has led to a serious offence being uncovered and means a potentially deadly weapon has been taken off the streets.”