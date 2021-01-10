Detectives have released an image of a woman they would like to speak with regarding two robberies that took place in August 2020 in Notting Hill and December 2020 in Chessington

Tamara Clifton, 40, is wanted by police in relation to both robberies and for breaching court bail.

She previously lived in the Ladbroke Grove area of Notting Hill, and has ties to the Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith and Fulham areas. She is also known to visit the Wandsworth, Merton, Richmond and Kingston, specifically Chessington.

Detective Constable Rowena Toni said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Tamara Clifton and these are ongoing. I urge anyone who has seen this woman or knows where she might be staying to contact police.”

Anyone who has information regarding Clifton’s location should call police on 101 quoting CAD1341/15AUG20.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.