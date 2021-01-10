Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with a corrosive substance attack on two men in Thornton Heath

On Monday, 7 December 2020, at approximately 8.10am the two male victims were walking on Thornton Road, Thornton Heath when they were approached by the suspect, a man they did not know.

The suspect threw a cup of corrosive liquid over the two men before running away in the direction of Limpsfield Avenue.

Both victims were hospitalised following the attack, with one of the victims now suffering from permanent loss of sight.

During his statement of the incident, one of the victims said that the same man had turned up at his home address in September, prior to the incident, claiming to have a letter for him. When the victim proceeded to collect the letter, the man punched him in the face with a bicycle chain wrapped around his fist.

No CCTV has been identified.

At this stage the identity of the attacker and the motive behind the incident remain unknown.

The suspect is described as a white or Asian man in his 30’s with a slim build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a blue medical mask, a long black jacket with the hood up, black trousers and shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting CAD1273/07DEC20.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.