Two men have been sentenced at Hull Crown Court to a combined 10 years in prison for possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs

Both men were arrested after proactive officers spotted the men dealing drugs on Ryde Street in Hull, Thursday 30 April 2020.

The arrest of the men subsequently led to the search of a property on Ryde Street where a large quantity of “spice”, crack cocaine, diamorphine, amphetamines and cannabis were found.

Appearing in court on Wednesday 23 December, Dovydas Malinauskas (23) of Folkestone Street, Hull was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and Craig Wilkinson (23) of Reigate Close, Hull was sentenced to 3 years in prison after admitting to possessing and dealing incredibly dangerous substances into local communities.

DC Andy Green said: “The supply of drugs in our communities causes untold misery to those living and working nearby”.

“We continue to gather information from members of the pubic and I would continue to encourage people to keep giving us this valuable information.”

“Our team remain proactive in taking down these criminals, and as a result we are continuing to reduce the drugs supply that attempts to flood our communities.

“Anyone with information about drugs in their communities can call us on our non-emergency number 101”.