A 42-year-old man has been found guilty of repeatedly punching a vulnerable woman and slashing her head with a bladed weapon during a terrifying attack

Krisztian Szabo, formerly of Shoreham Street, Sheffield, left the victim feeling dizzy and scared for her life following her horrific ordeal.

Szabo had been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since Monday (4 January) charged with Section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article. Yesterday (6 January), he was found guilty of both offences.

The court heard that at around 7.25am on the morning of 11 August 2019, Szabo picked up his victim – a 28-year-old woman – in his car from Rutland Street and took her to the Vale Road area.

Szabo became violent and assaulted the woman, punching her multiple times and slashing her head with a bladed weapon, while she fought to get out of his car.

Detective Constable Helen Critchley, who investigated the incident, said: “This must have been an absolutely terrifying attack and I commend the victim in this case for her courage and support throughout our inquiry.

“Szabo’s sustained attack left her feeling dizzy and scared, but she was able to finally escape his vehicle and run to a nearby business and raise the alarm. She was in such fear for her life that when she fled, she left all her belongings behind.

“Our investigation included reviewing CCTV footage, which showed Szabo’s car driving into the Vale Road area, the victim fleeing his vehicle with a nasty head injury and then his vehicle leaving the scene. When his car was recovered and forensically examined, the victim’s blood was found inside.

“The victim’s injuries to her head required stitches and she had bruising from Szabo’s continued punches. He has demonstrated no remorse or accountability for his actions, meaning the victim had to relive this traumatic attack before a jury.

“The evidence gathered throughout our investigation and the powerful testimony of the victim has resulted in a dangerous man being found guilty and taken off the streets.

“This incident has had a profound impact on the victim, a vulnerable young woman, and I hope that with yesterday’s guilty conviction, she is able to begin to move forward in her journey of recovery.”

Szabo was remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 February to be sentenced.