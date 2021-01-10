Two cousins from Weston-super-Mare have been jailed for more than 30 years collectively following the killing of Mikhail Hanid last year

Curtis Ford admitted murder and was sentenced to 26 years in prison, while Samuel Ford was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Bristol Crown Court in December and has received a 12-year sentence.

Mr Hanid was stabbed multiple times in Ridgeway Avenue on 27 June. The court was told Samuel Ford had made threats, using racially abusive language, against Mr Hanid in text messages to a friend before the attack. He wrongly accused Mr Hanid of stealing his bike, before seeking to have the messages deleted after the stabbing.

Mr Hanid, 47, died in hospital three days later.

Curtis Ford, 28, was sentenced to 26 years in prison at Bristol Crown Court. Samuel Ford, 30, was handed a 12-year sentence, consisting of a nine-year custodial sentence and three years on licence.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We welcome the sentences handed down to Curtis and Samuel Ford by the judge today. This hearing marks the end of a lengthy investigation and process to get justice for Mikhail Hanid and his family.

“Mikhail was an innocent man who was subjected to a brutal attack. A family lost their son, brother and uncle because of Curtis and Samuel Ford’s horrific actions and I’d like to pay tribute to the courage and dignity they have displayed during this difficult time.

“This incident has been recorded as a hate crime due to the racially abusive language used within the threats against Mr Hanid and I am sure the impact of what happened has been felt by people in the community.

“As an organisation we continue to tackle violent crime and work with our partners to educate around the consequences of knife crime.”