Woman arrested after two dead in Ilford

Police were called to a residential address in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, at 4.24am on Sunday, 10 January, to reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. Two men were found seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, they both died at the scene.

Next of kin haven’t been informed at this time.

A 28-year-old woman was also found with non life-threatening injuries. She was arrested at the scene. A Taser was deployed during the arrest.

She has been taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Homicide detectives in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene is in place.

Enquiries are ongoing