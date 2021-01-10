A driver has been jailed and banned from driving after smashing into a car and breaking an elderly man’s hip

The victim needed surgery and now relies on walking aids and has had to adapt his home following the collision.

Paul Lee, of Albert Street in Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (4 January 2021).

The 42-year-old was charged with causing serious injury whilst driving, driving without a licence and without insurance and failing to provide a sample.

He was sentenced to 40 months in jail, as well as being banned from driving for five years.

The charges relate to an incident on 21 April 2019 in Hucknall Lane in Bulwell when Lee drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided with a car, being driven by a woman who was taking her parents home.

The incident was quickly attended by two Police Community Support Officer who began traffic control.

Lee was found to be totally incoherent following the collision and due to the force of the impact between the vehicle the airbag had been deployed.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called and Lee tried to get the car started, but the engine was ruined from the crash.

Lee managed to escape the crushed car, having his seatbelt cut off by the fire service and was stumbling. He refused to give a breath test.

Police Constable Luke Tuffley led the investigation. He said: “I’d like to praise the victims who have been incredibly brave during the whole investigation following the crash.

“One elderly victim had to spend seven weeks in hospital following hip surgery. Although he is now home, he’s still suffering from the actions of Lee that day.

“The victim now struggles to walk without a frame. He’s now lost his independence.

“Just one drink or drug-driver on Nottinghamshire’s roads is one too many and our message is simple: drink and drug-drivers will not be tolerated on our county’s roads.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is always a significant danger.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates how seriously Nottinghamshire Police takes the issue and how we will take positive action to hold those responsible to account.”