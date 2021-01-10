BREAKING LONDON STRATFORD

UPDATED: Student Accommodation evacuated after suspicious device is found in at UNITE Stratford

January 10, 2021
1 Min Read
Emergency services have been called following the discovery of a suspect device in Stratford.

Students have been evacuated from the accommodation block on Westfield Avenue after components of a ‘suspicious device’ were discovered in a room by staff at the Unite.

Bomb disposal experts, Police, London Ambulance Service and Police have all been just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

A large cordon has been put in place whilst the suspect device is examined by specialists

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

 

More to follow 

 
