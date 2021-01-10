A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at this time As a murder investigation is launched

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died in hospital following a robbery in Stockport on Friday night.

Just after 9pm on Friday (8 January 2021), officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision on the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue in Romiley.

At this stage, it is believed a vehicle was taken from a man during a robbery which was then in collision with the victim shortly afterwards.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and sadly died this afternoon (10 January 2021).

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at this time.

Detectives are continuing to look for a silver Mercedes which they believe was stolen.

Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is an extremely tragic case which has rocked the community and left a family utterly devastated.

“We believe there may have been others involved in the incident and a number of lines of enquiry are continuing to be carried out in order for us to find those responsible.

“We’re still asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist us – even the smallest bit of information can prove vital.

“Anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes in the area at the time or may have seen it in suspicious circumstances since is asked to get in touch – this vehicle could prove vital in our investigation.

“We’re also keen for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790 quoting log number 2499 of 08/01/2021.