Emergency services were called to Blacklands Close at around 2.30am today (Sunday 10 January).
Firefighters have extinguished the fire and will remain at the scene to make it safe.
Sadly, a man who was inside the property died at the scene.
Fire investigators have not been able to establish the cause of the fire.
The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A man has died following a fire at an address in Saffron Walden
January 10, 2021
