Can you help Police find a vulnerable 14 year old girl missing from Lingfield?

Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Lingfield.

Hayley Dunville left her home at around 7pm this evening and was last seen boarding a train at Lingfield station at 19:20. We are extremely worried for her welfare as this is very out of character for Hayley, and she left a note which gives us cause for concern. It is possible she may be attempting to meet someone she has only met online.

Hayley is described as white, 5’7″ tall, of slim build with pale complexion and long ginger hair that reaches to the base of her spine. When she was last seen, her hair was tied up and she was wearing a white puffer jacket with white fur trim collar and a white belt. She was also wearing black jogging bottoms, black NIKE trainers and was carrying a blue, green and white Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and a pink unicorn notebook. It is possible she has taken further clothing with her, but she is not believed to have any money, or a working phone on her.

Police are particularly keen to speak to any of Hayley’s friends who may be able to help us understand who Hayley has been speaking to, or may be trying to meet.

Hayley, if you read this appeal, you are not in any trouble but we are very concerned about you and need to speak to you urgently to check that you are OK.

Anyone who has seen Hayley, or may have information on where she might be, is asked to contact Surrey Police as soon as possible quoting reference P21006274. You can contact our 101 operators via the Live Chat function on our website (www.surrey.police.uk), through Direct Message on Facebook or Twitter, or by calling 101. If you know the current location of Hayley, or a life is in danger, always call 999.