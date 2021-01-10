BERKSHIRE BREAKING READING

Following on from recent tragic events in Reading in which Olly Stephen’s sadly died, Reading LPA Commander, Supt Nick John has the following message for the community

January 10, 2021
1 Min Read
lpa commander west berks nick john
 
“I would like to thank the local community of Emmer Green for their co-operation and support.
“There has been a large number of officers in the local area whilst a thorough investigation is carried out and I appreciate the disruption and concern that this may have caused.
“Without your support it would be very difficult for officers to carry out their work and so I am extremely grateful for your continued patience.
“Officers continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the local area and I would encourage anyone to approach and speak to them if they have any concerns.”
