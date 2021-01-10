BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PETERSFIELD

The A272 near Langrish will be closed for several hours whilst emergency vehicles are at the scene of the #Langrish Fire

January 10, 2021
1 Min Read
ErZ NiWXEAIpX
The A272 near Langrish will be closed for several hours whilst emergency vehicles are at the scene of the #Langrish Fire. Over 75 firefighters are in attendance of the thatch fire near #Petersfield.
 
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp