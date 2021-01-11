A man has been arrested and three suspected firearms seized following a call to police following threats made on social media

Officers were called at 9.10pm on Sunday, 10 January to an address in Plumstead, south east London.

The occupiers had been contacted by a man who was known to them.

They told police this man had made threats over a social media app and shown them a firearm.

An immediate operation began to trace the man, who was suspected to be staying in a hotel somewhere in south east London.

Through extensive enquiries, a possible location of the man was found and a operation put in place involving Met firearms officers.

Officers forced entry to a hotel room in Deptford at around 5am and arrested the suspect, a 25-year-old man, for threats to kill and firearms offences.

No one was injured in the arrest and no firearm was discharged

Two suspected handguns and a suspected shotgun were seized and have been sent for forensic examination.

The man is currently in custody at a south east London police station.

Detective Constable Chris Barrett of the South East Basic Command Unit, said:

”This was some excellent work by all those involved. As a result of the prompt and courageous action by officers, three suspected firearms have been seized, no one was injured and the suspect arrested.

“This case demonstrates the dangerous and unexpected challenges that can be faced by police at any time, and the professionalism of the officers who deal with them.”