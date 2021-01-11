Shocking body-worn-video footage released by Northamptonshire Police shows the moment armed police officers confronted and disarmed a man armed with a knife in an Asda supermarket

Police call handlers took the calls as they always do in the face of panic – calmly, reassuringly, measured, but always with that hope in the back of their heads for a good outcome.

Specially trained armed officers were immediately deployed and the store was evacuated.

Video footage released by police today (January 11, 2021) shows the moment officers entered the empty store on the hunt for Auryla.

They swiftly located him, disarmed and arrested him, before he was subsequently charged with two counts of having a blade/article which was sharply pointed in public place and public affray.

This month he was sentenced to eighteen months in prison.

No one was injured during the incident.

Following the arrest, officers can be seen doing a sweep of the supermarket to make sure there were no other offenders or potential threats present.

Lead Investigator, DC Katy Tyrrell, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the staff and customers at Asda as it was unclear what motives Auryla had.

“I would like to pay tribute to the staff at Asda in particular for the way they ensured their customers were evacuated and kept safe throughout the incident.

“This was a great response by my uniformed colleagues and those in the Force Control Room.

“I’m really pleased it has concluded with Auryla sentenced to eighteen months in prison – showing the gravity and seriousness of his offence.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “As this video footage shows, this was a very dramatic incident and is an excellent example of the bravery our police officers show every day when they walk towards danger, into unknown situations, to protect the public.

“An incident of this nature is exceptionally rare, however I hope the level of response we provided at the time, including our ability to quickly deploy specially trained firearms officers, reassures the community that we are always ready and equipped to react to a variety of scenarios in order to keep them safe.

“We have the bravest police officers in the world in this country and I am proud to lead a Force that consistently demonstrates courage, dedication and commitment of the highest level.

“Finally, I want to take this opportunity to commend DC Katy Tyrrell for a thorough investigation which gave Auryla no choice but to plead guilty to the offences at court.”