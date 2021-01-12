Emergency services deal with collision after non essential Gumtree journey

Emergency services were called last night at to a collision between a van and car in Eastleigh.

The police condemned the actions of the car driver who had forgotten the rule Stay home-Save lives, after going to collect items brought on Gumtree. The van driver was working.

The emergency services including the NHS are already under huge pressure with the current pandemic, and non essential journeys that lead to avoidable collisions tying up emergency services is a clear example of why people must follow the rules.

At 5.51pm Hampshire Police said:

“Currently dealing with a 2 vehicle RTC in Eastleigh. The driver of the van was working. The driver of the car was collecting non-essential second hand items from a Gumtree seller! Thankfully no injuries, but please ask yourself, is this journey really necessary?”