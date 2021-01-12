Murder investigation launched in Portsmouth

Police have launched a murder investigation in Portsmouth this afternoon and are appealing for witnesses and information after a 26 year old man was stabbed to death outside Pickwick House, Buckland, this afternoon (Monday 11 January).

Police were called at 12.43pm to reports of a serious assault.

Officers attended and found that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed, and crews from South Central Ambulance Service also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly of Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

“We will be in the area conducting our enquiries so if any residents have any concerns, please come and speak to our officers.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call 101 using the reference 44210011248.

