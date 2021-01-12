An RAF Typhoon fighter jet was scrambled to intercept German Registered Plane Ten miles East of Biggin Hill over Kent

An RAF fighter was at the centre of a Police operation after being requested to intercept a plane that took off from Nurnberg just before 11 am on Tuesday morning. The Jet understood to be a Bombardier Global Express lost communications with air traffic control.

The jets were ordered to launched to escort the corporate flight from Nuremberg, Germany to London Stansted. The jets are understood to have picked up flight ten miles east of Biggin Hill.

At 1.45 pm, officials at Stansted confirmed the private aircraft, which has three crew aboard, has landed safely.

Officers from the Met Police are reportedly looking into the incident, and a police helicopter that shadowed the flight has landed on the runway at Stanstead.

The Met Police has been approached for comment