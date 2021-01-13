A woman who stabbed her partner five times has been jailed for four and-a-half years.

Ami-brie Dornan, 37, and the man, who is in his 50s, had arrived at their home in Pendle Drive, Basildon after leaving a nearby pub at around 11pm on 22 August last year.



When back at the address they began to have an argument at which point Dornan stabbed the man three times in the shoulder, once under his left arm, and once on his left arm.



The man was taken to hospital for treatment his injuries and Dornan was arrested.



She was later charged and pleaded guilty to GBH with intent last month.



At Basildon Crown Court on Thursday 7 January she was jailed for four and-a-half years.Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Colmans said: “This was a vicious attack which followed a domestic dispute.



“Ami-brie Dornan stabbed the victim multiple times and he is fortunate his injuries were not more serious.



“It is shocking that resorted to such an extreme level of violence and I hope she uses her time in prison to reflect on the consequences of her actions.”