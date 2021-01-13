Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a firearm discharge in east London

Police were called at approximately 3am on Tuesday, 12 January to a residential address on Stevens Road in Dagenham following reports that shots had been fired towards a house.

Officers attended. There were no reported injuries.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and at this early stage, the motive remains unclear.

They have established that the suspect travelled to the location by car; they would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in a car at the time of the incident.

Detectives would also like to speak with anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 767/12Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.