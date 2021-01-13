Westbury Man Raymond Hollis jailed for 16 years for 12 counts of historical child sex offences

Raymond John Hollis, 79 of Briar Close in Westbury, Wiltshire, was sentenced yesterday (12 January) to 16 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to 12 counts of historical child sex offences dating back to the 1970s.

The offences took place in Camberley over a six year period while the victim was aged between 5 – 11 years of age. The victim kept this abuse to themselves for 45 years before finally having the strength to contact police in March 2019.

Hollis was tracked down and promptly arrested on 8 April 2019.

Following a thorough investigation, he was charged on 24 December 2019 with six counts of indecent assault on a child under 13 and six counts of gross indecency with a child under 13 between 1973 and 1979.

He pleaded guilty to 11 of the 12 counts on 30 November 2020, having already pleaded guilty to the other count at an earlier hearing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mike Powell, of the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “The victim has shown remarkable courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting this offence to the police.

“As a result of their actions, a dangerous and predatory sexual offender will be prevented from committing further similar crimes against others.

“This conviction sends a clear message to anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual abuse that we will do all we can to investigate each case fully and seek to prosecute those responsible. Likewise I hope that this sentence sends a clear message to the perpetrators of these offences that no matter how much time has passed, serious sexual assaults will not be tolerated by Surrey Police and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.”

Surrey Police has specially trained officers to help survivors of abuse and take allegations of sexual assault very seriously. For more advice and support, please go to https://www.surrey.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/