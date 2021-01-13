Teenager arrested and knife seized following foot chase in east London

A teenager has been arrested and a knife seized following a foot chase in east London.

Officers from the Mets Violent Crime Task force were on patrol in Vicarage Lane E6 at around 1am on Wednesday, 13 January when they noticed a male acting suspiciously in the street.

When officers approached the male made off.

He was pursued by officers and detained in Becket Ave E6.

A search was conducted and a knife seized.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant Ben Mullender, of the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “There can be no excuse for someone to be carrying a knife like this on our streets.

“My officers in the Violent Crime Taskforce are relentless in their efforts to tackle knife crime and thanks to them another weapon has been removed from the streets that may otherwise have been used to harm someone.”