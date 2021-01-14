Police ‘astounded’ after breaking up party on a roof top the group were having a rave

Metropolitan Police officers stopped the gathering after they were called to a report of loud music coming from the roof by discussed residents who cheered the police on. Shouting could be heard coming from the property on the roof on Pages Walk.

Officers found more than 20 people drinking, eating and playing music, leaving one officer “astounded” at the rule-breaking. Coronavirus regulations for Tier 4, which London is in at this time, do not permit indoor socialising with people you don’t live with or who are outside your support bubble.

The gathering took place on Wednesday evening whilst London remains in Tier 4 amid fears about the new coronavirus variant may see rule increased.

A number of people were issued fines and a number of arrests were made by Police.