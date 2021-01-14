Police are appealing for information to help find 41 year-old Louise Artherton who’s gone missing in Chelmsford

She was last seen in the Galleywood Road area at around 5.30pm today (Wednesday 13 January) and is not believed to have a coat, shoes or mobile phone with her.
Louise is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing a black top with white polka dots and blue jeans.
She doesn’t have access to a vehicle and we don’t believe she has any money with her.
Police and her family are worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.
If you’ve seen her or have any information about where she is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1004 of 13 January or call 999 if you are with her
January 14, 2021
1 Min Read
