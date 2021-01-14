Officers were called to reports of a serious assault and on arrival they found Billy, who had been stabbed

Tribute has today been paid to 26-year-old Billy Green, who died on Monday 11 January.

Officers were called to Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, at 12.43pm to reports of a serious assault and on arrival at the scene found Billy, who had been stabbed.

Crews from South Central Ambulance Service also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, his family have paid tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: “Our first-born son, heartbroken parents, taken way too young, he had his whole life to live.

“Billy will always be in our hearts and memories. A cheeky chappy with an infectious laugh. Loved forever by mum, dad and family.”

A 23-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly of Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

“We will be in the area conducting our enquiries so if any residents have any concerns, please come and speak to our officers.”