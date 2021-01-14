Farm worker convicted after cyclist left brain damaged by loose straw bales

A farm worker has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after failing to secure a load of straw bales which fell on to a cyclist causing him brain damage he’ll never recover from.

Matthew Shapcott, 40, from Silverton, was convicted yesterday, Tuesday 12 January, after entering a guilty plea at Exeter Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and 140 hours unpaid work.

On August 2, 2019, Shapcott loaded a trailer with the huge straw bales and failed to secure them to the trailer, despite having ratchet straps in the vehicle.

While driving along a road in Netherexe, near Exeter, one of the bales fell from the trailer striking a passing male cyclist who suffered significant, life changing injuries as a result.

The 69-year-old man suffered a bleed on the brain and was in a coma for 13 days. He sustained numerous other injuries including two fractures to his spine. He will never recover from the brain damage which has caused partial blindness.

Motor Patrol Constable Hamilton-Schaschke, said: “This devastating incident was all entirely avoidable if Shapcott had simply secured the load.

“The victim’s quality of life and independence has been severely impaired.

“Shapcott’s lax attitude to what was a simple but essential safety measure has had a catastrophic impact upon the victim who has been robbed of what should have been a relaxing retirement.