Manhunt for Lithuania national who fled after woman found in a suitcase

Detectives investigating the death of a woman who was found in a suitcase in west London believe a man they wish to speak to may have fled to Europe.

The body of 41-year-old Joanna Borucka was discovered after officers were called to an address in The Crescent, Southall, on Friday, 18 December.

It is believed Joanna, who was originally from Poland, had last been seen alive on Friday, 13 November.

While the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, the circumstances are being investigated by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Enquiries so far have identified 50-year-old Petras Zalynas, originally from Lithuania, as a person of interest who officers urgently need to speak to in relation to Joanna’s death.

It is believed Zalynas has left the UK and may now be in Germany. Met officers are working with their European counterparts in an effort to locate him but are also counting on the public’s help.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide), said: “It is thankfully very rare for a body to be found in these shocking circumstances. I know it makes the news of Joanna’s death all the more difficult for those who were close to her.

“Our investigation is progressing well. We have identified Petras Zalynas as a person who we need to speak to in order to find out what happened to Joanna. I’m confident there are people out there who may have seen Zalynas or who might know where he is. I would urge them to come forward.

“I would particularly appeal to London’s Lithuanian community. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Petras Zalynas, please get in touch. You will be supported and your information could hold the key to unlocking this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4319/18DEC.