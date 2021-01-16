Police officer hospitalised after being attacked with chemical substance in South London whilst answering a 999 call

A person has been arrested after a Police officer was sprayed with an unknown substance in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The attack took place at a hotel on Clapham Common South Side.

It’s understood that the single crewed officer was answering a 999 call at the Clapham South Hotel when they were attacked with a chemical substance that caused and gave the officer difficulty in breathing.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service attended along with fire crews from the LFB were all scrambled to the scene. Further officers also attended after the official pressed their panic button struggling to breathe requesting assistance. One person was checked by Paramedics and later arrested. They remain in custody.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.