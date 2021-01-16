Detectives investigating the death of a man in Merton have charged a third man

Danny Webster, 30, of Merton was charged on Friday, 15 January with perverting the course of justice.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 16 January.

Police were called at 12.55am on Wednesday, 13 January to reports of a stabbing at an address on The Broadway in Wimbledon.

Paul Dalton, 41, was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination was held on Thursday, 14 January, and the cause of death was given as stab wound to the leg.

Mongo Bolili, 33 of Merton, was charged with murder on Thursday, 14 January.

Ian Matu, 26 of Merton, was charged with perverting the course of justice on the same day.

They both appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 January where they were both further remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey.

Bolili will next appear on Tuesday, 19 January, and Matu on Friday, 12 February.

A 53-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail to a date in early February.